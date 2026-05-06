Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

From Petha to Peda: UP's 'One District One Cuisine' map sidesteps famous non-veg classics

Officials said the initiative seeks to systematically catalogue and promote local cuisines across all districts of the state.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 11:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 11:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshPetha

Follow us on :

Follow Us