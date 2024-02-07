Gandhi family neglected Amethi for 48 years, Modi developed it: Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday attacked the Congress, saying Amethi in Uttar Pradesh lacked development during the 48 years that members of the Gandhi family represented the seat in the Lok Sabha.

In an intervention during the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Irani said it was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014 that the constituency saw development.

Irani, who is the minister for women and child development, had defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The constituency has been represented by Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The senior BJP leader said such was the Congress' intolerance for any challenger to the Gandhi family in Amethi that even Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Rajmohan Gandhi was humiliated and beaten up with bricks when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from the coveted seat in 1989.

"Rajmohan Gandhi contested against the Gandhi family...he was humiliated as 'naqli' (fake) Gandhi ... Maneka Gandhi too was humiliated. Sharad Yadav, who contested from Amethi, was humiliated and asked to graze his cows," Irani said.