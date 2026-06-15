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Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Gave farmers one hour to decide': UP CM Adityanath recalls journey of Jewar land acquisition for airport

The chief minister said he explained to the farmers that the project would change the region's fate and gave them one hour to consider the proposal.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:27 IST
AirportfarmersYogi AdityanathNoidaland acquisition

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