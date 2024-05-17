Home
Ghaziabad man kills wife, sends pictures to relatives, later hangs self

The couple was living in Shankar vihar colony of Ankur vihar Loni for the last three years. Their six-year-old daughter lives with her grandparents in Etah district, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 18:29 IST
Ghaziabad (UP): A man allegedly strangled his wife to death, stayed beside her dead body for hours and sent pictures to relatives before hanging himself here on Friday, police said.

After killing his wife Priya (28), Shyam Goswami (30), remained near the dead body. He clicked several pictures and sent them to his relatives, Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

Around 1 pm he hanged himself, Yadav said.

"After seeing the photos on WhatsApp Goswami's younger brother Praveen reached his house and found the bodies," the officer said.

The couple was living in Shankar vihar colony of Ankur vihar Loni for the last three years. Their six-year-old daughter lives with her grandparents in Etah district, police said.

Goswami used to sell car accessories while his wife Priya worked at a private company, they said.

"Prima facie, it appears that Goswami suspected his wife of adultery. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the matter is being investigated," the DCP said.

Published 17 May 2024, 18:29 IST
