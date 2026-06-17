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Ghaziabad Tanishq showroom theft: Employee steals keys from drunk accountant's bag, flees with over Rs 4 crore

At the party, the employees were served alcohol and the showroom's accountant, Gautam Raj, was allegedly made to drink heavily before Verma stole the showroom keys from his bag, the police said.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsCrimeGhaziabadTanishq

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