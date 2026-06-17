Ghaziabad Tanishq showroom theft: Employee steals keys from drunk accountant's bag, flees with over Rs 4 crore

<p>Lucknow: A 'wedding celebration' hosted by a jewellery showroom employee for his colleagues in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/even-if-yamraj-came-it-was-difficult-to-reopen-closed-file-by-ias-officer-in-up-cm-yogi-on-fair-police-recruitment-4042307">Ghaziabad </a>allegedly turned out to be the prelude to a meticulously planned heist worth over Rs 4 crore but he landed in police net a few days later along with his girlfriend and father.</p>.<p>The theft took place on June 12 at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tanishq">Tanishq </a>showroom in Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC) with around 4.3 kg of gold ornaments stolen, police said.</p>.<p>According to the police, showroom employee Nitin Verma (24) had allegedly conspired with an associate, identified as Chitranjan alias Chintu, to execute the theft after gaining knowledge of the store's operations and security arrangements.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said on Wednesday that the plot began a day before the theft when Verma organised a party for his colleagues, claiming that his marriage had been fixed.</p>.Two arrested for gold jewellery theft in Bengaluru; stolen goods worth Rs 1.64 crore recovered.<p>At the party, the employees were served alcohol and the showroom's accountant, Gautam Raj, was allegedly made to drink heavily before Verma stole the showroom keys from his bag, the police said.</p>.<p>Armed with the keys, Verma and his associate allegedly reached the showroom around 7 am on June 12, opened it using their employee access and made away with gold jewellery stored inside.</p>.<p>The police said Verma selectively targeted valuable ornaments and fled after carrying out the theft.</p>.<p>Following the heist, the stolen jewellery and cash were allegedly divided among the conspirators. Some of the ornaments were sold in Meerut, while the remaining jewellery and cash were concealed at different locations, they said.</p>.<p>The police said Verma's girlfriend Kajal Verma (22) played a key role in disposing of and selling the stolen ornaments.</p>.<p>Acting on CCTV footage, technical surveillance and information from informers, a joint team of the SWAT unit and Kavi Nagar police arrested Nitin Verma, his father Sanjay Verma (53) and Kajal Verma from the Sai Phatak area of Ghaziabad on Tuesday.</p>.Farmer leader's supporters claim house arrest in Ghaziabad, police deny.<p>Around 2 kg of gold jewellery, Rs 6.5 lakh in cash, a 12-bore country-made firearm and six cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police said.</p>.<p>Jaiswal said some of the stolen jewellery had already been sold, while the recovered gold and cash had been seized.</p>.<p>The police have launched a search for Chitranjan and other absconding accused and announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to their arrest.</p>.<p>The role of a Meerut-based jeweller, who allegedly purchased some of the stolen ornaments, is also being investigated, they added.</p>