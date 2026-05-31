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Ghaziabad teen murder case: Prime accused killed in police encounter

Police have arrested three persons, including Asad’s father, in connection with the matter.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshmurderGhaziabadPoliceEncounterteenknives

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