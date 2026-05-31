Ghaziabad teen murder case: Prime accused killed in police encounter

<p>Lucknow: Asad, the main accused in the murder of Surya Chuahan in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ghaziabad">Ghaziabad </a>district on Bakra Eid on Thursday, was shot dead in a police ‘encounter’ early on Sunday morning.</p><p>According to the sources, acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted Asad and one of his friends, who were riding a motorcycle, during a combing operation in the Vasundhara area of the town.</p><p>On being asked to stop, Asad allegedly opened fire on the police team and was seriously injured in retaliatory firing. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. His friend, however, managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness.</p>.Teen stabbed to death in Ahmedabad after dispute over speaking loudly; minor among two held.<p>A pistol was recovered from his possession, police said, adding that Asad, who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, was planning to flee from the city.</p><p>A senior police official in Ghaziabad said that Asad and his friends had stabbed Surya Chauhan, a resident of Khoda over a petty dispute.</p><p>Asad, who knew Surya, had called him on the pretext of Eid celebrations and allegedly stabbed him multiple times. Surya succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a day later. Asad had been absconding after perpetrating the crime.</p><p>The killing triggered a massive backlash from the saffron activists, who held demonstrations demanding stern punishment to the accused and the demolition of their houses using bulldozer.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police</a> have arrested three persons, including Asad’s father, in connection with the matter.</p>