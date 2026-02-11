Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ghaziabad triple suicide: Police recover phone father sold fortnight before daughters' suicide

Investigations revealed that the girls felt depressed because their father had confiscated their phones, preventing them from playing online games and communicating with their Korean friends online.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 17:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 17:03 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshGhaziabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us