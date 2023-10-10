Girl molested at dharamshala in UP's Shravasti

Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, Rajan Patva (32), on October 4, and he was arrested. The SHO said it has emerged after investigation that objectionable activities were going on at the dharamashala.