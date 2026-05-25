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‘Go-LX’: Swami Avimukteshwaranand launches OLX-style platform for cow sales

In a statement, Avimukteshwaranand said Hindus wishing to sell their cows will no longer go to the butchers, and that "he will purchase it from them".
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:54 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:54 IST
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