Gold worth crores missing from bank locker in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, three booked

<p>Three people were booked on Thursday after gold worth crores went missing from bank locker in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh's </a>Firozabad. </p><p>Gold kept by customers as security against loans allegedly went missing from a Bank of India branch locker.</p><p>Officials said a total of 96 packets containing pledged gold were found missing from the locker of the bank's Bharaul branch.</p><p>The bank's Agra regional office chief manager Aditya Pratap Singh lodged an FIR at the Araon police station on Wednesday night against three employees, including the then branch manager.</p><p>After investigating in the matter, it was found that bank staff member and key custodian Dilip Kumar, a resident of Basgaon village in Etawah district, had been absent without information since May 27. As he was absent, locker related work was stopped. </p>.Two arrested for gold jewellery theft in Bengaluru; stolen goods worth Rs 1.64 crore recovered.<p>Suspicion arose after the bank failed to contact him. </p><p>Following this, senior security manager Ankit and senior manager (security) of the Ghiror branch, Sushil Kumar, were sent to the Bharaul branch on June 15.</p><p>Police said a duplicate key was arranged and the locker was opened in the presence of the bank's panel advocate Shiv Kumar Sharma with video recording. Officials found that 96 gold loan packets were missing from the locker.</p><p>Following this, an FIR has been registered against former branch manager Sandeep Yadav, staff officer Dilip Kumar and credit officer/staff officer Naresh Kumar.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>