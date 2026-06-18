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Homeindiauttar pradesh

Gold worth crores missing from bank locker in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, three booked

Gold kept by customers as security against loans allegedly went missing from a Bank of India branch locker.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 07:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshFirozabad

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