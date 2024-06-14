'Good Samaritan' UP Police arranges wedding of woman whose father died by suicide

Mahima's mother Guddi Devi would have found it difficult to hold the ceremony. She has three other daughters and a 12-year-old son. Unable to pay a bank loan, her husband Ram Asrey, 42, an auto-rickshaw driver, died by suicide in April. 'Baraatis' were welcomed by police personnel, said Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena, who performed the 'kanyadaan' along with SHO Dayashankar Singh at the wedding held here on Thursday.