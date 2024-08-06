Goodbye Lucknow kebabs? Report says Uttar Pradesh to adapt gas cooking to curb pollution

Lucknow is famous for its cuisine, especially their kebabs and tandoori items. The coal-fired delicacy will be seeing a shift in the way they will be prepared.

The civic body has proposed shifting coal-fired tandoors to gas-powered cooking. This initiative is to control the air pollution in Lucknow.

Municipal Commissioner Indirjit Singh said that study has found that there is a reduction in AQI and so people are told to use gas tandoors.

"There are more than 2,000 tandoors operating. We found through study with Teri (The Energy and Resources Institute) that there was drastic reduction in AQI. We are appealing to them to change to gas tandoors," he said, as reported by NDTV.