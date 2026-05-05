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Gorakhpur people suffered from 'mafia', 'macchar' before 2017: Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister highlighted the city's improved connectivity, AIIMS, the revived fertiliser plant and sugar mill.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathTrending

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