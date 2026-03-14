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Govt can’t restrict number of worshippers in mosque: Allahabad High Court

The counsel for the State said that on account of perceived law and order situation such an order restricting the number of worshipers has been passed.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 12:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

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