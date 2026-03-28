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'Govt ensuring West Asia conflict impact does not affect families and farmers': PM Modi

Inaugurating the Noida International Airport, the prime minister said "Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the journey towards a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat."
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNoidaWest Asia

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