Uttar Pradesh

Govt school teacher in UP's Ballia suspended for 'indecent act' with class 3 student

A teacher of a government primary school in a village in Rasra block here has been suspended for allegedly indulging in an “indecent act” with a student of class 3, an official said on Saturday.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 10:20 IST

Authorities have been directed to initiate disciplinary action against Devendra Bharti, an assistant teacher at the school, and a probe has been ordered in the matter, they said.

Authorities have been directed to initiate disciplinary action against Devendra Bharti, an assistant teacher at the school, and a probe has been ordered in the matter, they said.

District Basic Education Officer Manish Kumar Singh said Bharti was suspended on Friday with immediate effect. He said the suspension was taken on the recommendation of the block education officer.

(Published 07 October 2023, 10:20 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradesh

