Greater Noida to soon get unique footpaths made of waste material

The CEO has instructed all the local work circles to identify model roads where CRRI's paver block tiles could be used for constructing footpaths, it added.

The GNIDA said it is going to sign the MoU with the CRRI in the next two weeks and once it is done, the research institute would provide its consultancy on several areas such as methods to make the roads in Greater Noida eco-friendly, preparing estimates for road construction using modern technology, and increasing the quality of roads, among others.