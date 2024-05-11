Groom among 4 die in car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: A groom among four people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a car and truck near Parichha area here

The accident happened on Jhansi-Kanpur national highway on Friday night when six people, including the groom, were on their way to the wedding venue in a car, they said.

Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Kumar said that a wedding procession was coming from Bilati village to Chhapra village when a truck hit the car from behind.