GST scam: Noida police attaches assets worth Rs 5 cr of two Delhi-based suspects

Noida: The Noida Police on Wednesday attached immovable assets worth Rs 5 crore belonging to two Delhi-based suspects as part of investigation into the GST scam case, officials said here.

The Noida Police had in June 2023 busted a gang involved in what is now known as the "GST scam" wherein more than 3,077 bogus companies were unearthed on whose behalf input tax credit was being claimed fraudulently.

Police investigations showed transactions of around Rs 10,000 crore from these bogus firms, and so far more than two dozen people have been arrested in the case, according to officials involved in the probe.