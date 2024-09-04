Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court sets Sept 6 as next date for hearing on plea for ASI survey

Varanasi: A judge here has fixed the next date of hearing as September 6 on the petition demanding ASI survey of the remaining parts of the Gyanvapi complex, a lawyer said on Wednesday.

The representatives of the Muslim side were present in the court and are expected to put forth their views on the matter during the next hearing.

The Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court Jugal Shambhu fixed the fresh date after hearing the Hindu side, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu side in the case.