Homeindiauttar pradesh

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to hear petitions from Hindu side today

The Hindu side has demanded an evidence room to preserve the 'evidence' collected during the ASI survey, in addition to reserving the Gyanvapi mosque premises.
Last Updated 13 September 2023, 03:47 IST

The Varanasi District Court will hear petitions from the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case today, news agency ANI reported.

The Hindu side has demanded an evidence room to preserve the 'evidence' collected during the ASI survey, in addition to reserving the Gyanvapi mosque premises - amid objections by the Muslim side regarding the ASI's use of machines and equipment to conduct the said survey.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate appearing for the Hindu side told ANI, "Our main point in today's hearing will be that the evidence collected by the ASI during the survey should be kept in an evidence room".

More to follow.

(Published 13 September 2023, 03:47 IST)
