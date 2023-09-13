Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to hear petitions from Hindu side today

The Hindu side has demanded an evidence room to preserve the 'evidence' collected during the ASI survey, in addition to reserving the Gyanvapi mosque premises - amid objections by the Muslim side regarding the ASI's use of machines and equipment to conduct the said survey.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate appearing for the Hindu side told ANI, "Our main point in today's hearing will be that the evidence collected by the ASI during the survey should be kept in an evidence room".

More to follow.