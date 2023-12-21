Gyanvapi complex: ASI survey report opening postponed to January 3

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A Varanasi district court on Thursday postponed to January 3 the opening of an ASI survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and sharing of its copies with the petitioners concerned.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners, said, "District Judge A K Vishvesha put off the matter of opening the sealed survey report and providing its copies to the parties to January 3 on the plea of Muslim side advocate Akhlaq Ahmed."

Akhlaq Ahmed told the court that lawyers were busy with Bar Council elections slated for Friday and were not attending to court work.

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted the survey report in a sealed cover to the district court on December 18. The survey was ordered by the court after the petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.