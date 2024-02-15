JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

LIVE
Gyanvapi Live: Allahabad HC, Varanasi court to hear separate pleas on mosque dispute

Allahabad High Court will resume hearing on the 'Vyas Tehkhana' possession. In its last hearing, the Muslim side presented its argument stating that it is an 'admitted fact' that no puja was held in the cellar after 1993. Additionally, a fast track court in Varanasi will begin hearing on a plea seeking a scientific survey of the unsurveyed parts of the mosque complex stating that many portions of the mosque were yet to be surveyed through scientific techniques. Track latest updates from both hearings with DH.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 03:16 IST

Highlights
The Muslim side presented its argument stating that it is an 'admitted fact' that no puja was held in the cellar after 1993, it also labelled the January 31 order as 'totally bad in law', the senior counsel stated that the arguments of the plaintiff were accepted by the court as 'gospel truth'. The Muslim counsel also argued that after the January 17 application, the judge had become a 'functus officio'.

The plea, filed by one Vijay Shankar Rastogi in the fast track court, contended that it was important to certain if the 'oval' shaped stone structure found in the ASI survey of the Mosque last year was 'shivling' or a 'fountain' as claimed by the Muslim side. The plea also sought a scientific survey of the unsurveyed parts of the Mosque complex stating that many portions of the Mosque were yet to be surveyed through scientific techniques.

While Allahabad High Court resumes its hearing on the mosque's south cellar possession, fast track court in Varanasi will begin hearing on plea seeking scientific survey of what the Hindu side had termed as 'shivling', found during a year-old ASI survey.

(Published 15 February 2024, 03:14 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High CourtGyanvapi Mosque

