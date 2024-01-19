Gyanvapi mosque row: Water tank in the complex to be cleaned on Saturday

Varanasi: The cleaning of the sealed water tank in the Gyanvapi mosque complex here will be undertaken on Saturday after the Supreme Court gave its nod for it.

The Supreme Court had on January 16 allowed a plea moved by Hindu women plaintiffs for cleaning the water tank in the Gyanvapi mosque that is located in an area that has been sealed.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had ordered the cleaning of the water tank under the supervision of the Varanasi district magistrate.

Madan Mohan Yadav, counsel for the Hindu side, said District Magistrate S Rajlingam held separate meetings with the Hindu side and Anzuman Intezamia masjid committee on Thursday and decided that the cleaning work will start on Saturday at about 9 am. The work will be completed around 11 am, he said.