The Varanasi court will on Friday, January 5, take a call on when to make the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque public.

On Wednesday, the ASI had pleaded with the court to not make the survey report public for at least four weeks, but the reason for the same was not clear.

The survey was ordered by the court after the petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.