Gyanvapi row: Varanasi court fixes Feb 15 for hearing petition against puja in mosque cellar, says Hindu side counsel

The Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 15 as the date to hear the petition against puja in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar, the Hindu side counsel said, as per PTI.

The court is also slated to hear a plea seeking an ASI survey of the mosque basement on the same day.

The Allahabad High Court, which is hearing the challenge to the Varanasi court order, will resume hearing the matter on February 12.

As per the arguments placed before the Allahabad HC, the Hindu side has claimed that puja was performed in the mosque cellar once a year since 1993 while the Muslim side has claimed that the cellars were used as a storeroom and nothing more.

More to follow...