Hard copy of ASI survey report on Gyanvapi complex will be given to both parties, the Varanasi court ruled on Wednesday.

"Today, the court heard both sides and a consensus was reached that the hard copy of the ASI's report will be provided to both sides...The ASI objected to providing the report via email. So, both sides agreed to get the hard copy of the report," Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, told ANI.