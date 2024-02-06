Has to be on record that you were in possession of cellar: Allahabad HC tells Muslim side in Gyanvapi mosque row

S F A Naqvi, senior counsel for the Mosque committee was asked to prove the side's possession of the mosque in 1993.

"Just show me that you were in possession, I will allow your appeal. Because this is just an interim arrangement. Prima facie it has to be on record that you were in possession of the cellar", said Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal as per LiveLaw.

Naqvi's argument that the plaintiff's ancestors 'never approached the court regarding these issues at that time', was shut down by Justice Agrawal.

"That argument goes against you because then that means that they were in possession then and were not aggrieved parties", Agrawal said.

"When they have not done puja since 1968, then where is the question of 1993", said Naqvi pointing it out that the issue of 1993 came out for the first time when the suit was filed by someone else.

"In their suit, there is no whisper of the fact that they are in possession of a cellar etc. When one person's ancestor has relinquished the right earlier, how can now a suit be filed in 2023?", argued Naqvi.

"How will you substantiate your argument that you were in possession of the cellar?", Agrawal asked, to which Naqvi replied saying, "It is there in the objections we have filed."

Agrawal questioned Naqvi over barricading the place. "Once you have admitted to barricading then how was it in your possession?" he asked.

Naqvi argued that barricading prevented either side from taking possession but the southern cellar was a part of the mosque. "It is admitted that after 1993, they didn't have possession either", he said.