Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Hathras gangrape-linked defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: UP court to hear on Mar 16

Munna Singh Pundhir alleged that Gandhi, during his visit to Boolgarhi village on December 12, 2024, said that the accused were roaming free while the victim's family was confined to their home.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 14:13 IST
India NewsRahul GandhidefamationCourtHathras rape case

Follow us on :

Follow Us