Hathras Stampede: 96-hours later, Bhole Baba says he is ‘saddened’ by deaths

The lawyer also rejected allegations that the stampede was caused after the devotees rushed to touch the feet of the Baba saying that the Bhole Baba never allowed anyone to touch his feet. ‘’Bhole Baba does not allow any devotee to touch his feet….he does not accept any gifts from anyone,’’ he claimed.

Incidentally the name of the Baba does not figure in the FIR registered by the police in this regard. When queried about the absence of the ‘Kathavachak’ Bhole Baba’s name in the FIR, a senior police official had said that the police would ‘question’ the Baba if his name cropped up during the investigation.

"There is no question of sparing any one....the investigation is going on…we will question everyone whose name crops up during the investigation," he had said, adding that the police were collecting information about the criminal antecedents of the Baba.

The police had on Friday night arrested the main accused Dev Prakash Madhukar, who was the chief organizer of the event, from Najafgarh in Delhi. Singh, however, claimed that Madhukar had surrendered before the police. Madhukar, who was named the prime accused in the FIR, carried a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh.

Police have so far arrested seven people in connection with the incident. The Committee formed to probe the incident has recorded the statement of the eyewitnesses, officials and the families of the victims.