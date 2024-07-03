Hathras stampede claims woman's life, family searches for her missing five-year-old son

Asked if she had any demands from the government, Rajkumari told PTI: "What do we say now. There's nothing (to ask for). It's only the poor who meets this fate, not the rich."

Ruby, 35, and her minor son were among around 60 people who had come for 'satsang' conducted by 'baba' Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba. "She was married to a family in Buxar area of Unnao. I live in Lalganj area of Raebareli. My daughter had come to my home and together we came for the satsang," Chhedi Lal, 65, told PTI.