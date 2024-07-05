Hathras stampede: Lawyer says Baba in UP, not ‘absconding’

Lucknow: Amid rumours that 'Bhole Baba' might have left the country after Tuesday’s stampede during his ‘satsang’ (religious congregation) at Phulrai village in Hathras district killing 121 devotees, his lawyer claimed on Friday that the latter was very much in Uttar Pradesh and was not ‘absconding’. The popular baba's real name is Suraj Pal aka 'Sakar Hari Bhole Baba'.

The lawyer also claimed that Dev Prakash Madhukar, who was the main accused in the incident and on whom a cash reward of Rs one lakh was announced by the police, was lodged in a hospital following a heart problem and was being treated there.

‘’Bhole Baba is cooperating in the police investigation into the tragedy…..he has not been absconding…he will appear before the police whenever he is called,’’ Baba’s lawyer AP Singh said in Aligarh.

‘’Bhole Baba has full faith in the police investigation…he is only doing what the police have asked him to do,’’ Singh said.

The lawyer also rejected allegations that the stampede was caused after the devotees rushed to touch the feet of the Baba saying that the Bhole Baba never allowed anyone to touch his feet. ‘’Bhole Baba does not allow any devotee to touch his feet….he does not accept any gift from any one,’’ he claimed.