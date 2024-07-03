Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Hathras stampede: Petition in Supreme Court seeks court-monitored probe into incident

The petition further sought direction to the committee to suggest and frame guidelines and safety measures to avoid such incidents in public gatherings.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 05:41 IST
A day after the stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras at a 'satsang' a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the incident, ANI reported.

The petition, filed by a lawyer, sought direction to appoint a five-member committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the matter.

The petition further sought direction to the committee to suggest and frame guidelines and safety measures to avoid such incidents in public gatherings.

It also sought direction to the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before the top court in the Hathras stampede incident as well as initiate legal action against relevant persons, authorities and officials for negligent conduct.

The stampede has left over a 100 dead, most of them elderly, women, and children.

More to follow...

Published 03 July 2024, 05:41 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtHathras

