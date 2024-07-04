Hathras stampede | 'Pink, Black, Brown': Bhole Baba’s 'colourful private army' that managed crowed at 'Satsang'

Two days after Hathras stampede incident in Phulrai village during a 'satsang' (religious gathering) that killed 121 people, it has come to light that self-styled religious preacher Suraj Pal alias Sakar Hari Bhole Baba -- who faces several criminal cases -- lived a lavish lifestyle and was always surrounded by his own ‘private army’ at his ashram as well as during the religious events.

The Baba also has a personal 'Women Black Commando Brigade', whose members are deployed in the Women’s enclaves at his events. Several videos have gone viral on social media purportedly showing women, dressed in black, among the devotees at the Baba’s events.

Sources said that the Baba’s 'private army' wore dresses of different colours. These brigades had names like ‘Narayani Sena, Garud Yoddha’ and ‘Hari Vahak’.