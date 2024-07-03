Hathras stampede: Trains to make special stoppage at Hathras

New Delhi: The railways have made special arrangements for around 3,000 people who are seeking to return home after attending a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district where a stampede left 121 dead.

Keeping in mind the safety of the crowd, a speed restriction of 15 kmph has been imposed on all trains passing through the Sikandar Rau station, the railway ministry said.

Besides, many trains such as Mathura-Tanakpur Fair Special, Agra Fort-Kasganj Passenger Special and Bandra Terminus Antyodaya Express among others have been given extra stoppage at the Sikandar Rau station as well as special stoppage at other stations along the train route for the convenience of passengers.

"Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner are present at the site along with the other officers of the division," an official from the Railway Board said.