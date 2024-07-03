Hathras stampede: We never thought such an incident would happen, says father of 3-year-old killed in incident

"The incident is indeed very devastating for my family," Yadav, who is in his village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, said.

Rovin's last rites were performed in their village on Tuesday night, he added.

Recalling some of the scenes from the stampede, Yadav said, "I do not remember anything about the commotion that took place. Later on, I saw some people carrying a woman somewhere. I thought that she might have fainted (due to the weather), and hence she would be given medical treatment. I had not seriously thought about the incident."

"Then, I got a call from my wife. My voice was reaching her, but I could not hear what she was saying. So, I told her to come to the place where I had parked my vehicle," he said.

Sometime later, when he got another call from her, she, along with her sisters, was at the Pilua police station (in Etah) and informed him about Rovin's death, Yadav said, adding that he then informed his brother, who subsequently informed their father.