Hathras stampede: Who is Bhole Baba?

At least 121 people lost their lives at a religious gathering or satsang hosted by Narayan Sakar Hari alias Sakar Vishwa Hari a.k.a Bhole Baba, in Uttar Pradesh' Hathras on Tuesday, prompting many to call for action against the preacher.

Against this backdrop, we take a look at what we know about him.

Who is Bhole Baba?

Reports suggest that the self-styled preacher, who has been absconding since Tuesday, is a former Uttar Pradesh policeman who worked with the Local Intelligence Unit for more than 15 years.

The real name of Bhole Baba is Surajpal and he is a native of Bahadur Nagar in Kasganj district, PTI quoted a retired IPS officer as saying.

According to Circle Officer (CO) of Patiyali Vijay Kumar Rana, Surjpal left his job as a policeman in the late 1990s to pursue his interests in spirituality.