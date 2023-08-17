Allahabad HC denies bail to man for promoting anti-India feelings

The court, after hearing parties concerned last week, observed, 'In the present case, from the allegations levelled against the applicant and the FIR that the applicant was admin of two Whatsapp groups comprising mainly foreign citizens, and the said group was allegedly promoting the acquisition of arms and promoting the group on the basis of religious prejudices.'

'Although, the right to practice and propagate religion is guaranteed under Article 19, however, from the nature of allegations levelled in the FIR, considering the gravity of the allegation, no case for grant of bail is made out, as such. The bail application is liable to be rejected,' the court added.