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'He is in a happy place now', say Harish Rana's parents after emotional farewell to son

"The family decided to donate Harish's eyes," Sister Lovely said.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsEuthanasia

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