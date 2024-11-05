Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi postponed as judge on leave

Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 10:34 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar Pradeshdefamation case

Follow us on :

Follow Us