Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi postponed as judge on leave

<p>Sultanpur (UP): Hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> scheduled for Tuesday was postponed as the special judge of the MP-MLA court here was on leave.</p>.<p>The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 23, said Santosh Kumar Pandey, lawyer of local BJP leader Vijay Mishra who has filed the case.</p>.<p>Earlier, Oct 31 was fixed for the hearing but due to Diwali it was postponed till November 5.</p>.<p>Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president.</p>.<p>On July 26, Gandhi had recorded his statement in the court, denying the charges and claiming that the case was politically motivated. The court subsequently directed the complainant to furnish evidence.</p>.Legitimate right of Rahul Gandhi for speedy decision on defamation complaint: Bombay High Court.<p>Mishra, a resident of Hanumanganj in Kotwali Dehat, claimed he was hurt by Gandhi's alleged remarks against Shah.</p>.<p>Due to Gandhi's non-appearance in court, a warrant was issued in December 2023.</p>.<p>In February 2024, the Raebareli MP surrendered before the court, and was granted bail on two bonds of Rs 25,000 each.</p>.<p>During the previous hearing in the case on October 9, the court recorded Mishra's statement.</p>