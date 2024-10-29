Helmetless rider dies after truck hits motorcycle in UP's Saharanpur

<p>Saharanpur: A 24-year-old helmetless rider died allegedly after his motorcycle was hit by a truck in the Deoband area here, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said that on Monday evening, Shoaib, a resident of Mohalla Pathanpura in Deoband, along with his friend Abdullah was heading towards Nagal on a motorcycle.</p>.<p>Near Makhan Nahar, their motorcycle collided with a truck while attempting to overtake, causing both riders to be thrown onto the road, Jain said.</p>.<p>"Shoaib was not wearing a helmet, resulting in severe head injuries when he hit the ground, and he died on the spot. Abdullah also sustained injuries," the police officer said.</p>.<p>"Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind," he said, adding efforts are underway to nab him.</p>.<p>Upon being alerted by passersby, the local Nagal police arrived at the scene, notified the family of the deceased and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said.</p>.Two killed, several injured in Patna Metro construction site accident.<p>Jain said Abdullah is currently receiving treatment and the police have impounded the truck.</p>.<p>Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 mandates that every person, above four years of age (except turban-wearing Sikhs), driving or riding or being carried on a motorcycle while in a public place, wear protective headgear (helmet) conforming to such standards as may be prescribed by the central government. </p>