Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Higher edu students of madrassas face uncertain future after Supreme Court order; demands to accommodate them

The state government has also said it will find a way out after considering all the legal aspects of this matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 09:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 09:16 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us