<p>Following unrest in Noida, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> government has hiked minimum wages across worker categories on Tuesday.</p><p>The revised interim rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026, retrospectively, officials said.</p><p><br>In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and skilled workers Rs 16,868.</p><p>Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, "The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee." She added, "The decision was approved by CM UP late last night."</p> .50 arrested as salary hike protest in Noida turns violent; vehicles torched, cops attacked.<p>For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.</p><p>In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.</p>.<p>The decision follows consultations with employers' bodies and labour organisations. </p><p>The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a "balanced and practical" outcome.</p>.<p>The move comes against the backdrop of large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, when thousands demanded higher wages and better working conditions.</p>.<p>The demonstrations turned violent in parts of the district, prompting the government to constitute a committee to address the situation and engage with the workers and employers. </p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>