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After massive protest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh govt hikes minimum wages across categories

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and skilled workers Rs 16,868.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 04:35 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 04:35 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNoidasalary hikeWage

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