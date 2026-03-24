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'Hindu families should have three children': Mohan Bhagwat warns against illegal immigrants

Bhagwat stressed the need for convincing people about population control rather than bringing a law for the same.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRSSHindusillegal immigrantsMohan Bhagwat

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