<p>Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Tuesday said that Hindu families should have three children warning that anything below it would be ‘dangerous’ for them even as he called for identifying ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/illegal-immigrants">illegal immigrants</a>’ and informing the authorities about them.</p><p>Speaking at a function at Vrindavan in Mathura, Bhagwat also said that efforts were on for ‘ghar wapsi’ (return home) of those Hindus, who had converted and embraced other religions.</p><p>‘’The population policy of the country should be re-visited….what will happen after 50 years…..how can we ensure that the population is useful for the country….we should think about these things,’’ he said.</p><p>Bhagwat, however, stressed the need for convincing people about population control rather than bringing a law for the same.</p>.'Custodians of culture' should demand Modi's resignation: Congress hits out at BJP, RSS over Epstein files.<p>The RSS chief asked the Hindus to have at least three children. ‘’Anything below it will be dangerous for Hindus,’’ he said, adding that many countries in the world, where the birth rate was low, had switched to the three children norm.</p><p>He also said that the Hindus should keep their doors open for those, who had converted but now wanted to return to their original religion.</p><p>Bhagwat warned against illegal immigration and said that it was the responsibility of the society to identify illegal immigrants and inform the authorities about them. ’’We must also ensure that illegal immigrants don’t get jobs,’’ he added.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and UP deputy CM Brijesh Pathak were also present at the event.</p>