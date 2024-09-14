Hindu marriage not to be dissolved as contract: Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj (UP): The Allahabad High Court, in a significant judgement, has ruled that a Hindu marriage is not to be dissolved or terminated as a contract.

The sacrament based Hindu marriage may be dissolved (in law), in limited circumstances and too only on the strength of evidence led by the parties, it said.

Allowing the appeal filed by a wife against dissolution of marriage, a division bench of justices Saumitra Dayal Singh and Donadi Ramesh was of the view that even in "granting the divorce on the strength of mutual consent, the learned court below may have dissolved the marriage between the parties only in the event of that consent continuing to exist on the date of the order being passed".