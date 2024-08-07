Hindus being targeted in Bangladesh, need unity to fight threat to Sanatan Dharma: Adityanath

Referring to the violence in Bangladesh following Sheikh Hasina's resignation after a months-long anti-government protest, Adityanath said, "Today, all the neighbours of India are burning. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being selectively targeted and even then we are not trying to find those layers of history as to why such an unfortunate situation has arisen there." "We should remember that the society that does not learn from the mistakes of history, its bright future is also eclipsed. There is a need to work together again to deal with the threat to Sanatan Dharma. There is a need to fight together for this," he added.