Hindus being targeted in neighbouring countries, need to unite to protect Sanatan Dharma: Yogi Adityanath

‘’Despite being witness to such incidents we are not trying to learn from history as to why such an unfortunate situation arose there,’’ Adityanath said without taking the name of any country.

The Chief Minister, while paying tribute to the Mahant, said that a grand Ram Temple was finally built after a wait of 500 years. ‘’It is not only a memorable moment for Sanatan Dharma but also an inspiration for the people,’’ he added.

Adityanath also highlighted the developmental works being undertaken in Ayodhya and said that the residents of Ayodhya now got respect all over the country.

Adityanath’s remarks assumed significance as they came ahead of the upcoming by-poll on ten assembly seats in the state. BJP, which had won three of these seats in the 2022 assembly elections, was under pressure to not only retain its seats but also wrest a few from the rivals.

BJP managed to win only 33 seats in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, down from 62 it had won in the 2019 LS elections.