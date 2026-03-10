History revised: ASI installs new plaque at Sarnath, Babu Jagat Singh credited for discovering Buddhist religious site

<p>Lucknow: The ancient Buddhist site of Sarnath, one of the most sacred Buddhist pilgrimages, where Lord Buddha had delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, was discovered by a descendent of the Banaras royal family, contrary to the belief that it was initially discovered by the British archaeologists.</p><p>Pradeep Narayan Singh, a sixth-generation descendant of Babu Jagat Singh, a member of the Royal Family of Banaras, said in Varanasi on Monday that the ancient Buddhist site had been first brought to light by his ancestor Babu Jagat Singh. </p>.India, Sri Lanka connected by deep civilisational, spiritual bonds: PM Modi on Lord Buddha relics exposition.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/archaeological-survey-of-india">Archaeological Survey of India</a> (ASI), which thoroughly examined the primary historical evidence and the authenticity of the documents, has also acknowledged that the Sarnath site was first excavated by Babu Jagat Singh in the later half of the 18th century.</p><p>The ASI has also installed a revised plaque at the Sarnath complex.</p><p>The ASI decision is significant as it corrected the British era records according to which the site was initially discovered by British archaeologists Colonel C. Mackenzie and Jonathan Duncan.</p>.Rare 3rd-century BC Buddhist relic brought out of museum for public display in Odisha's Lalitgiri.<p>Singh said that the area was neglected and covered by forests when Jagat Singh had started the excavation work at the site. ‘’Evidence of ancient remains and structures was discovered during the excavation revealing the site’s historical significance,’’ he added.</p><p>He said that this fact remained largely unrecorded in historical records for a long time and Jagat Singh's role also remained largely un-discussed due to the lack of adequate coverage of local contributions in colonial history writing.</p><p>Singh said that Jagat Singh Royal Family Research Committee initiated efforts to get the records corrected and gathered evidence and historical documents in support of his claim.</p>.'Ancient Buddhist Site, Sarnath' submitted as India's nomination to UNESCO for 2025-26 cycle.<p>He said that these evidences and documents were submitted with the ASI, which later accepted them and corrected the colonial era records. Many historians from various leading educational institutions in the country contributed to the research work.</p><p>Gautam Buddha had delivered his first religious message at Sarnath to his original five disciples known as 'The First Turning of the Wheel of Dharma'.</p>