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Hoax bomb threat delays Lucknow-Delhi flight

There were 180 passengers on board and the flight was scheduled to depart at 10:45 am. According to sources, the aircraft received information about a possible bomb threat.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 07:27 IST
India NewsDelhiLucknowIndigo

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