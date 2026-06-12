Hoax bomb threat delays Lucknow-Delhi flight

<p>A hoax bomb threat delayed a Lucknow-Delhi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo </a>flight on Friday shortly before take off. </p><p>There were 180 passengers on board and the flight was scheduled to depart at 10:45 am. According to sources, the aircraft received information about a possible bomb threat.</p><p>Following the alert, the aircraft was held back and security personnel began checking the plane and other areas as part of the precautionary measures, they said.</p>.IndiGo suspends operations to 6 international destinations.<p>According to another source a tissue paper with "bomb" written on it was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft, leading to the panic but it was a hoax.</p><p>No bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, the official said, adding further legal and security procedures were under way.</p><p>The flight is yet to take off. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>