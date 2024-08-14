Horrors seen during Partition now happening in Bangladesh, Pakistan: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the horrors seen during Partition are now happening in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"The date and faces might have changed but the nature of incidents is the same as 1947. It is still happening in Pakistan. It is happening in Bangladesh," he said at a function here on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Adityanath said, "At that time, 10 lakh Hindus and Sikhs were slaughtered. Even today we see the same arson, loot and harassment with daughters and sisters. When will we learn from the mistakes of the past?" He said that "more than 1.5 crore Hindus are crying to save their honour in Bangladesh".